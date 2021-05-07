Regarding the May 6 article (Page 6A) mentioning Rep. Bryan Steil and his lack of comment when it comes to less important topics of the day such as Rep. Liz Cheney having a backbone or the attack on the Capitol: It’s easy to explain why he didn't comment—he doesn't have to.
When elected to a gerrymandered district, you answer only to those who gerrymandered the district in your favor.
This allows Steil to focus on what is truly important, things like photo opportunities, Lincoln Day dinners and incessantly reminding us of how bad life will be (at some point) under the Biden administration.
Rep. Bryan Steil: Rolling up his sleeves and getting it done, one tweeted photo at a time.
As for me, I’ll continue to wonder why life is improving.
BRAD MONTGOMERY
Janesville