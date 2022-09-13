Why is Brienne Brown right for the Wisconsin Assembly? She’s a small business owner who has been an active contributing member of the community for quite some time including serving on the Library Board, Plan Commission, Equal Opportunities Commission and she’s a second term Council member on the Whitewater Common Council.
She’s one of the founders of the Whitewater Grocery Cooperative as well as having contributed to the creation of the Whitewater Farmer’s Market. She once worked as an epidemiologist and spent ten years working for a non-partisan organization analyzing government corruption.
Currently she teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She knows what hard work means having worked in an Alaskan fish cannery during her college years. She grew up in a military family with both parents being Vietnam veterans.
As an avid hunter she shot her first deer at age 12 and believes in common sense gun rules. Brienne has 2 children ages 10 and 14 with her husband of 20 years whose family has been farming for 150 years. She’s even a certified yoga instructor.
Brienne’s goal will be to represent our rural communities’ voices in Madison. She will listen to constituents and hold town halls. She will work with anyone with workable ideas that seek to better the lives of hard working people in District 31. Please cast your vote for Brienne this November.