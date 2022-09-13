Why is Brienne Brown right for the Wisconsin Assembly? She’s a small business owner who has been an active contributing member of the community for quite some time including serving on the Library Board, Plan Commission, Equal Opportunities Commission and she’s a second term Council member on the Whitewater Common Council.

She’s one of the founders of the Whitewater Grocery Cooperative as well as having contributed to the creation of the Whitewater Farmer’s Market. She once worked as an epidemiologist and spent ten years working for a non-partisan organization analyzing government corruption.

