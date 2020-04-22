While Tim Bremel expressed some pertinent views on elections in his Sunday column, some views were way off base.
In particular, this statement stood out: “After all, neither party has produced substantial evidence showing the April 7 election was tainted by either voter fraud or voter disenfranchisement.”
So making voters go in-person to the polls during a pandemic is not disenfranchisement? Reducing polling places right before the election because poll workers rightfully refused to show up is not disenfranchisement? Reducing Milwaukee polling stations from 180 to five is not disenfranchisement? Refusal to postpone elections during a health crisis is not disenfranchisement?
Fear of death IS voter disenfranchisement.
Bremel asked this question: Are they (the two parties) willing to ... craft a more efficient and voter-friendly system that can also be protected from obvious fraud?”
The answer is NO! The last thing the Republican In Name Only Party wants is a free, open election.
Donald Trump said that mail-in elections would mean you would “never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
The Republican In Name Only Party in America is willing to sacrifice their own voters to retain power.
I see the trend here. It does not involve my family’s safety.
RON TORREY
Delavan