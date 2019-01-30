I read the Monday story about heroin overdoses, in particular Jeff W. Hanson's. First and foremost, my condolences to the family. I myself once was held strongly by the grips of heroin addiction. I can certainly empathize with the pain and suffering situations like this carry. In situations like this, placing blame to find answers seems like the right way. I've certainly done my fair share of blaming.

Unfortunately the real culprit is the mental state of addiction, which is something that cannot or will not be solved in a courtroom. The real question is not how to prosecute addiction because it is simply impossible. Rather, the question is how do we succeed in treatment?

I have become frustrated seeing all these losses. I ask myself all the time why don't I have the ability to articulate why and how my recovery is working when it fails for so many, including ones I am close to. Honestly for me, it was a decision for something different in my life. The withdrawal period I endured was the hardest thing I've ever gone through, but, at that point, I gave myself no other option but to change. This is a problem of epidemic proportions, and we need to put our heads together and find a solution. A real solution, one that jail simply can't fix.

JULIE BEAUDIN

Milton