Despite the ridiculous impeachment of President Trump orchestrated by Democrats, it really is impressive how President Trump is progressing on his 2016 campaign promises. Thanks to Trump’s leadership, America is stronger and more secure, and we have the best economy in the history of our country. Things would be even better if Trump wasn’t being stymied by Democrats' hatred for Trump.

Barack Obama once told us “those jobs aren’t coming back.” Under Obama, the economy averaged 2% growth. He referred to 2% growth as the “new normal.” We needed to accept the new normal of high unemployment and a stagnant economy.

Trump’s leadership has resulted in a vastly improved, booming economy, fairer trade policies, energy independence, unprecedented job creation and help for veterans.

Trump promised to put American workers and American jobs first. The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement does just that. A new pro-American trade agreement with China will continue on that success. The tax cuts are benefiting middle class families. During Trump’s presidency, 7 million new jobs have been created, and wages are rising at a record pace. Unemployment is at a 50-year low. Unemployment for minorities is at levels never measured so low. Trump is honoring his commitment to rebuild our military.

Democrats and the media are hoping the nonstop barrage of impeachment coverage will take our minds off the fact that the U.S. economy is roaring under Trump’s policies. New jobs are being created. Income is rising.

Trump’s policies are working.

FRAN HANUS

Milton