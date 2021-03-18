This is in response to Frank Erickson’s March 17 letter “The Black Hawk War was murder.”
First, I was very happy to see that Anna Marie Lux’s article about Ben Strand’s book “A Black Hawk War Guide” was picked up by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The purpose of the book is to draw attention to a neglected incident in the tragic history of the American Indian, and coverage in more news outlets will only further that aim.
As to Mr. Erickson’s letter, I can only say that the adage “never judge a book by its cover” comes to mind. I am currently reading the book, and from the very start I was impressed by the honesty with which it treats the fate of the Native Americans. In fact, the forward of the book is by Kealan Hamilton-Youngbird, a registered member of the Sac and Fox Nation of Oklahoma. He does not sugarcoat the story.
Strand has bravely walked into the minefield of race relations in America in which every word will be analyzed and found wanting. I sincerely hope the success of his fine book does not rise and fall on the content of its cover.
ELLEN WESTLUND
Milton