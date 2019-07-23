A report in the Guardian on Saturday claims that John Bolton’s national security team was directly involved in manufacturing the Gibraltar incident where an Iranian oil tanker was seized by British marines. The Iranian tanker remains impounded at Gibraltar. The Guardian said it seems “Britain was set up.”

The response from Iran’s Foreign Minister stated, “Iran is neither a member of the EU nor subject to any European oil embargo. U.K.’s unlawful seizure of a tanker with Iranian oil on behalf of #B Team is piracy, pure and simple.” “#B Team” includes John Bolton.

The seizure of the Iranian tanker led Iran to seize a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranians shot down an American drone. We shot down an Iranian drone. Tit for tat leads to war.

The roots of Iranian distrust of the U.S. and the U.K. are deep. The U.S. and the U.K. overthrew the democratically elected premier of Iran in 1953 so the U.K. could get unfettered access to Iran’s oil. An Iranian airliner, with 290 people on board, was shot down in 1988 by a surface-to-air missile fired from USS Vincennes, a guided missile cruiser of the U.S. Navy. Our hands are not clean.

Trump tore up the Iranian nuclear treaty and has subsequently increased crippling sanctions against Iran. When we go around the world poking people in the eye, war will result. And the only person who will be happy is John Bolton.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville