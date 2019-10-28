It is easy to see how new congressional representatives such as Bryan Steil can build a legacy through legislation or, alternatively, travel a partisan path leading to gridlock, as The Gazette's Wednesday editorial pointed out.

One example of needless gridlock is climate legislation. Large majorities of Janesville-Beloit residents favor regulation on carbon dioxide (75%) and favor a tax on fossil fuel producers to reduce carbon emissions (70%). Check out the Yale/George Mason climate poll for more information.

Climate leadership would be a great place for Rep. Steil to make a mark. It would be best for our city and for our nation if everyone could work together in the national interest.

GREGORY TURCO

Janesville