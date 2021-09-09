I am a rural U.S. Postal Service mail carrier sub in Janesville. I have about three years of seniority. A bill in the U.S. House of Representatives would ensure that the years substitute carriers like me work can count toward our retirement. I hope that you support this bill, known as HR 4268.
When a carrier starts working for the U.S. Postal Service, they start as subs. Subs can work any amount of years before they become a "regular" full-time employee. Only when subs become regular carriers can they start earning retirement. As of right now, subs in my office work 40-plus hours a week even though USPS classifies subs as part time. Subs accrue no sick leave, vacation or holiday pay.
Basically, USPS expects subs to be on call 24/7 with no guaranteed days off. When a sub works a particular day, they have no idea when they will be done for the day because they're expected to help a regular carrier finish their route. There's also missorted and express packages that might need to be delivered after a sub finishes their route for the day.
We work tirelessly every daily to make sure that all of your mail and packages don't go undelivered. We also worked throughout the pandemic.
The retention rate for subs in Janesville is roughly 65%. Since I started, we have had at least 10 subs, and most quit after their initial shadow day.
Please join me in telling Rep. Bryan Steil that we would like him to support this bill.