We read an article pertaining to a bill put forth by the Republicans in the state Legislature and were profoundly saddened by the content.
It is an attempt by the Republican Party of Wisconsin to ban all teaching of any historical facts that are construed as racial. The party states it is trying to avoid division in our state. These bills would ban all teaching of “critical race theory” in public schools, universities and any other institute supported by the state of Wisconsin.
We believe this short-sighted approach is an attempt to negate any look at such events as the Tulsa massacre, lynching of Black people, Jim Crow laws, Japanese internment camps, attempts at destroying Native Hawaiian culture, the Jewish Holocaust and the forced relocation of Native Americans on the Trail of Tears, to name just a few.
It is an overt attempt to create a reality out of pure fantasy to give power to the few, and it will create divisions that as of yet have never been reached. The people currently in power in the Republican Party have signed onto this pathway to destruction of all our country stands for. We need to vote them out or are in danger of becoming a state of racial hatred and a bastion of lies, not education or truth.
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville