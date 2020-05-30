Joe Biden believes his political record discounts the racist meaning of his May 22 comments to radio host Charlamagne tha God when he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t that black.”
Well, I looked at Biden’s record and was wondering what he thinks he has done to help black Americans. Biden’s legislative history is harrowing for the black community, having engineered the infamous crime bill that instituted policies such as the three-strike rule that doubled incarceration rates since the 1990s.
Biden’s lack of dexterity proves what we all knew from the start: He is unable to hide his racist beliefs when left on his own. Without a script, he is incompetent and is certainly not fit to lead this country.
President Trump, unlike Biden, has made addressing past disparities in the black community a priority. He’s uplifted historically black universities, supported black-owned small businesses and lowered unemployment among black workers. President Trump is earning a vote from this black voter in November!
GREG MORGAN
Janesville