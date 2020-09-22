This presidential election has come down to this: Do we continue as we have, thousands more dying of COVID-19, a lack of testing, a lack of PPE, with a president whose plan is waiting for a vaccine and for the virus to magically disappear?
Or do we elect a real leader, a president who has a plan of increased testing and tracing, manufacturing adequate PPE and who will lead by example, as other global leaders have led, and get this virus under control?
How many more needless deaths, jobs lost, business gone? Ask yourself that. Vote Biden.
DONNA STREICH
Orfordville