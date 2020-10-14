My husband and I have long been a supporters of hunting and years ago took a gun safety training class with my two sons, who were interested in hunting.
My husband and I were city kids who never hunted or knew anyone who did.
My sons have since enjoyed hunting small game, turkey and deer. I also think it’s more humane to eat wild game, who enjoy a free, natural life until the moment of harvesting for human nourishment, than to eat confined feed-lot animals.
But I do have concerns about the lack of policies to prevent criminals and mentally ill people from acquiring guns. Universal background checks are still not in place in Wisconsin, which allows the gun show loophole. This loophole allows guns to be sold without federal background checks at gun shows and other private sales.
Fourteen other states do require such a background check at gun shows and other private sales. A few, including our neighbor Illinois, require state-issued permits.
Some will say criminals and other unfit persons will still be able to acquire guns. But we should make it more difficult to do so.
Despite ads to the contrary, presidential candidate Joe Biden will not take guns away from hunters and other non-criminal, mentally-stable people. But Biden does support universal background checks to protect ourselves and our children.
Most of us adults today have not had the need for active-shooter drills in our schools when we were kids. Please vote for Joe Biden to reduce the need for such drills.
MARIETTE NOWAK
East Troy