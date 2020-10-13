Friends, in case you wonder what the actual teaching of the Catholic Church is according to the Catholic catechism, I quote: Article No. 2273: “The inalienable right to life of every innocent human individual is a constitutive element of a civil society and its legislation.”
“Among such fundamental rights one should mention in this regard every human being’s right to life and physical integrity from the moment of conception until death.”
“As a consequence of the respect and protection which must be ensured for the unborn child from the moment of conception, the law must provide appropriate penal sanction for every deliberate violation of the child’s rights.”
Article No. 2274: “Since it must be treated from conception as a person, the embryo must be defended in its integrity, cared for, and healed, as far as possible, like any other human being.”
It's absolutely clear what your responsibility is as a voter.
There are plenty of groups and news sources purported to be "Catholic" that are not legitimate that will give you other information. No need to quote them to me here.
My advice is: Don't be deceived as to the fundamental teachings of the church. Biden is not an option for Catholics or Christians. Christians recognize every human child is created by God and comes with 3 P's: a plan, a purpose and provision. Adoption is a solution, abortion is a sin against God.
It's up to each of us now to cast a godly vote. Biden is not an option for Catholics.
JUDITH ROLFS
Fontana