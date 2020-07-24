Biden's feeblemindedness, predating the onset of his senility, is evident in his proposal to restart the economy by replacing fossil fuel workers with green energy workers.
However, the technology—solar cells, motors, batteries and electronic controls—required to implement green energy is made of rare-earth metals, which are exclusively found in China. China will use this monopoly position as leverage to ensure that all of the jobs created by Biden's economic policy will be in China. So, under Biden, millions of US jobs will be transferred to China!
Because he recognized China, rather than Russia, to be the real threat to US interests, the Obama-Biden administration derailed Gen. Flynn's career on false charges. To further deflect attention away from the real threat, Democrats promoted the bogus Russia collusion investigation in their unlawful attempt to remove Trump from office.
Biden continues to parrot Chinese talking points in his criticism of Trump's response to the pandemic. What else is China getting in exchange for its $1.5 billion payment to his son Hunter?
JON KONIECKI
Milton