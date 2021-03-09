Now that the president with questionable credibility is no longer in the White House and has been replaced with the son of a used car salesman, we can all look forward to a better, more ethically grounded future.
With Joe Biden appointing enlightened leftist psychopaths with agendas and woke ignoramuses tearing down statues even of abolitionists, history can be rewritten properly.
And children can now be taught what it is and is not normal by intolerant, delusional, sexual and gender deviants.
Let us not forget the deadly COVID-19 flu (with a death rate of 0.02% for those under 65) that has killed 500,000 mostly old people thanks to censorship of treatment protocols with nearly 100% cure rate if started early (and Dr. Fauci talking out of both sides of his mouth). But there was not political or financial advantage to saving so many lives. And it would have made Donald Trump look good.
STEPHEN SCHEIFLEY
Walworth