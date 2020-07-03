When Donald Trump was elected, I certainly hoped—and I think many others did, too—that he could pivot and leave behind the campaign rhetoric and become much more presidential.
Well, that didn't work.
Today we are poorer, less healthy and significantly less respected by foreign governments—both allies and adversaries.
But don't ask me. Ask the group of well-respected people who worked for the Trump administration and once out all tell the same story of a level of incompetence that puts our nation at risk.
Rex Tillerson, the well-respected CEO of Exon, says Trump is a "moron."
Defense Secretary John Mattis, a four-star general with 44 years in the military, says, "... we are witnessing the effects of three years without mature leadership ... instead of uniting Americans, he is trying to divide us."
General John Kelly, the president's chief of staff, said, "I agree with John (Mattis)."
National Security Advisor John Bolton said, "Trump doesn't have the competence to carry out the job."
Let's face it, from North Korea, to Syria, to unemployment and the pandemic—nearly everywhere to turn—we are poorer, less healthy and less respected in the world. The time has come to move on. Joe Biden will be a far better choice to lead America.
JIM RAYMOND
Edgerton