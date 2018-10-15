“Understand this, there will come times of stress. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, ungrateful, unholy, implacable, slanders, without self-control, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding the form of religion but denying the power of it. Avoid such people. These men also oppose the truth, men of corrupt mind and counterfeit faith, but they will not get very far for their folly will be plain to see to all.” So wrote the apostle Paul in the New Testament to Timothy in 66 A.D.
Paul was talking about false prophets, but it’s no secret our mendacious leader-in-chief and his base embody qualities he warned us to avoid. The president plays with our minds the way kids play with Legos, and rules don’t matter. He’s deceived many Christians into supporting him. The press promotes him at 30 minute intervals on so-called newscasts; no tweet is ignored. A more dangerous, untrustworthy person has never steered this ship of state. World leaders know this and place little credibility in what he says or signs. They warily wait for Americans to come to their senses and act responsibly.
It is long past time to hold our feckless first branch of government (legislative) to the written constitutional requirement to represent and carry out the will of the people who vote for them, not the big money that pays campaign bills. Vote for decency and accountability on Nov. 6.
JEANNE HUEBNER
Delavan
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse