“Understand this, there will come times of stress. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, ungrateful, unholy, implacable, slanders, without self-control, treacherous, reckless, swollen with conceit, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, holding the form of religion but denying the power of it. Avoid such people. These men also oppose the truth, men of corrupt mind and counterfeit faith, but they will not get very far for their folly will be plain to see to all.” So wrote the apostle Paul in the New Testament to Timothy in 66 A.D.

Paul was talking about false prophets, but it’s no secret our mendacious leader-in-chief and his base embody qualities he warned us to avoid. The president plays with our minds the way kids play with Legos, and rules don’t matter. He’s deceived many Christians into supporting him. The press promotes him at 30 minute intervals on so-called newscasts; no tweet is ignored. A more dangerous, untrustworthy person has never steered this ship of state. World leaders know this and place little credibility in what he says or signs. They warily wait for Americans to come to their senses and act responsibly.

It is long past time to hold our feckless first branch of government (legislative) to the written constitutional requirement to represent and carry out the will of the people who vote for them, not the big money that pays campaign bills. Vote for decency and accountability on Nov. 6.

JEANNE HUEBNER

Delavan

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse