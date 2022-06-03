A 36-year-old Frenchman masquerading as an old woman was recently arrested after he smeared cake across the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. He shouted “Think of the Earth! There are people who are destroying the Earth!” At first, like most people I would imagine, I struggled to understand the connection between defacing the Mona Lisa and saving the planet.
But I don’t believe this man ever intended to harm the Mona Lisa. The Mona Lisa is protected by bulletproof glass. What he intended to do was to gain the attention of the media, so that he could get his message out about the destruction we are doing to the planet. Like a line from the movie Se7en; “Wanting people to listen, you can't just tap them on the shoulder anymore. You have to hit them with a sledgehammer, and then you'll notice you've got their strict attention.”
I believe this man got our attention, but his message failed because of the confusion created by his act and the general nature of the message. A better message might have been, watch “Eating Our Way to Extinction”. After watching this documentary film, a couple of weeks ago, I still can’t get it out of my mind. This film argues, quite convincingly, that the biggest way each person can impact our planet today is to shift to a plant-based diet. Even just eating less meat, not committing to being a full vegan, could make a huge difference.