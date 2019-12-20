Christmas is tough on the credit card. But the piper must be paid, and January brings the Visa or MasterCard bill.

Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut hit the nation’s credit card hard. The deficit (spending minus revenue) hit $1 trillion for 2019. Our national debt from years of deficit spending is now $23 trillion dollars: $280,000 for a family of four. Future generations will have to pay the bill. Trump’s corporate tax cuts went mostly to stock buybacks enriching corporate CEOs. FedEx’s taxes went from $1.5 billion in 2017 to zero in 2018.

Military spending alone will be $700 billion this year. In 2001, before we got involved in the tragic and fruitless wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, we were spending $300 billion a year on defense. Wars in the Middle East and Asia have cost us $6 trillion since 2001.

We spend $3.6 trillion a year on health care but rank last among 11 other high income countries when it comes to results. On average, these 11 countries spend 6% less of their GDP than us on health care. Do the math. We could save $1.4 trillion dollars a year by adopting similar plans. All Republicans do is scream "socialism!" The citizens of Japan, France, Switzerland and Canada shake their heads--foolish Americans.

We can afford universal health care for everyone and free college tuition for our kids. It’s simply a matter of getting our priorities right.

Peace on Earth, good health care and education to all.

NORMAN AULABAUGH

Orfordville