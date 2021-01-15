Viruses are raging and, unfortunately, vaccinations are only available for COVID.
Conspiracy theories are in circulation threatening us all—in this case the body politic, the health of the country we love.
Please accept the verification of courts and election officials who upheld the rule of law under pressure. Courts actually require evidence of fraud. Understand from objective media how claims were manipulated. Debunked claims have caused death threats and defamation.
If you believe in a fraudulent election, you helped spread and maintain this virus. It started with Trump’s claim absentee ballots would create fraud. Do you know what effort is required, with luck, to make ONE fraudulent absentee vote in Wisconsin? Trump has been a super spreader since Nov. 3, and on Jan. 6 incited the worst among us to insurrection.
How do we proceed as the “United” States when so many reject facts, science and courts and media is regarded as “fake” in favor of the delusions of a megalomaniac who can’t accept loss?
We are trying to accommodate huge cultural and racial changes, and those afraid of this find solace in Trump who, in a vicious cycle, fans the flames of their fears and hatred. Hence, the Patriot Boys and their ilk.
I know most of us are better than that and, ever the optimist, I hope Jan. 6 is the catalyst by which we can again find the means for communication and common ground. Help end this contagion.
ELAINE STRASSBURG
Janesville