After the nightly news, it would seem that our country is full of corruption and evil men. As I sat outside Wal-Mart for eight hours ringing the Salvation Army bell, my whole perspective changed.
All day long, the most beautiful, loving, caring and giving people passed by me. A lot of families passed by me. They had wonderful, beautiful children. A lot of parents would teach their children to give to the poor by giving their children money to put into the red kettle.
The most marvelous thing is that I saw Adam show up in many different sizes, shapes and colors. Out of one man came the human race. We are one body, and we are equal. There can be no divisions in one body, and one part of the body is not greater than the rest.
Please come and see me, "the dancing pumpkin." I would love to see you and your children. I will be at Wal-Mart from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAVID GABBEY
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse