Generally, we speak from a political perspective. But we are also both retired mental health professionals.
So much of what we see from the Republican Party is simply not normal. Not healthy. Not conservative. Not Judeo-Christian. Not democratic.
Lying and lack of compassion are dangerous, in fact, and reveal very low levels of moral and ego development.
Sharing lies of any sort is not normal behavior. Lying about "stolen elections" is horribly dangerous -- as Jan. 6 proved.
Sharing lies about COVID-19 is dangerous, and failing to take action has been catastrophic -- as 6,721 deaths in Wisconsin have shown us.
The lack of cooperation to address the coronavirus shows a profoundly pathological lack of compassion. Not normal. Not healthy. Not conservative. Not constructive.
Are Republican politicians gambling that COVID-19 deaths of Wisconsin residents will affect so few constituents that it won't affect their elections?
Gerrymandering keeps Republicans in office so they don't even have to answer to their own constituents. A minority of voters vote for Republicans, yet gerrymandering gives them majorities in the Wisconsin Assembly and the Senate.
If many of our state politicians walked into our offices and described their own behavior, we would consider them to have grave psychiatric disorders and very low levels of moral and ego development.
We beg other mental health professionals to join us in speaking out.
VIVIAN CREEKMORE and MICHAEL KAYE
Milton