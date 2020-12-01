Former national security advisor to the president and admitted liar Michael Flynn recently received a presidential pardon that erased his prison sentence.
While this pardon is raising much criticism, it was not unexpected. Nor was it surprising that Michael Flynn accepted the pardon, even though the act of accepting a pardon is admission of guilt. After all, he has already admitted to lying to the FBI, among others.
It is important, however, to keep this fact in mind when future pardons are issued: Anyone who accepts a pardon for a crime is admitting guilt. This fact will be especially telling for anyone who accepts a pardon even if that person has not yet been charged with any crime. These continue to be unprecedented times.
ED STRIED
Janesville