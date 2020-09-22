Without a vaccine, there are two basic ways to stop Covid-19.
One involves masking, social distancing, restrictions on movement and assembly, as well as aggressive testing to interrupt its transmission.
The second is potentially effective but horrible to consider: “Just wait until enough people catch the disease” (herd immunity).
The plan is to allow the virus to keep spreading by not employing national testing, contract tracing and no national pandemic policy. Eventually, so many people will have been infected and become immune, as long as they survive, that the outbreak will fizzle out on its own as the germ finds it harder and harder to find a susceptible host.
Nearly three-quarters of the population would have to be infected (immune) before herd immunity kicks in. This would require upwards of 215 million Americans to become infected and anywhere between 2.1 million to 6.4 million Americans die.
For those infected, nearly 100 kinds of lingering symptoms and physical damage have been catalogued, ranging from scarred lungs, chronic heart damage, kidney failure, blurry vision, memory loss, debilitating fatigue, hand tremors and loss of taste and smell.
President Trump says “an immune mentality” will lead COVID-19 to just go away.
Unfortunately, the costs to most Americans will be disastrous.
JERRY HANSON
Elkhorn