My campaign buttons arrived in the mail the other day.
I proudly pinned one on and went to do my grocery shopping. While there, someone in a MAGA hat asked me "what kind of loyal American" was I for "not supporting our President."
I answered, "the best kind, I'm loyal to my country, not whoever is currently occupying the Oval Office."
He proceeded to call me a traitor.
Wow, was I taken aback. I don't think people understand the meaning of the word "traitor" anymore. I am the opposite of a traitor.
As it was said in a movie once (I don't remember which), "America takes advanced citizenship." It is our duty to question our leaders. Never forget, these people are hired by us as temps. If they do not do the job we the people hired them to do, we vote them out.
Our loyalty is and should always be to our nation, period! Our current president has lied to us too many time to count. He has mishandled and downplayed (by his own admission) this pandemic ravaging us, and now nearly 200,000 Americans have died.
And why is no one talking about the Russian bounties on our U.S. troops? If that's not enough to make your blood boil, then you are not a patriot.
This division must end. Our current president wants to divide and instill fear in all of us. It's the only way he can win re-election. Don't let it happen. Vote Biden!
ANGELA CARDINAL
Janesville