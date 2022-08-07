Regarding an Aug. 5 article, one reason for problems we have now is the extremist politicians. We sure don't need more of the same!
This applies to both Pparties; if you boast of being the most lberal or most conservative, you are not interested in working for the various people of Wisconsin.
The political extremists see only in one direction—theirs. Another opinion or idea is completely wrong, just as only they are completely correct. The founders of this nation didn't agree on everything, but worked together to make the Constitution the best for all (except slaves).
Today's extremists have no intention of working with others or even hearing another opinion. They don't want democracy, only power/dictatorship. This leads to all kinds of problems, since not everyone lives in the same situationor has the same views. Which is why we need a mix of ideas of what will work best for Wisconsin.
Each political party tends to represent those of different views; together, they make up Wisconsin citizens, all of whom deserve a voice. We have a primary election in a few days, and a major one in November.
As voters, we have a responsibility to elect those who will do what is best for our area and the state of Wisconsin. Do we want leaders and representatives who only consider themselves or those that listen to others when making decisions? And if you agree with the extremists, be careful what you wish for.