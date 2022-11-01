Barnes’ platform recognizes what is important to ordinary people in Wisconsin. Mandela Barnes will support voting rights, Social Security, measures to mitigate climate change, enacting a women’s right to reproductive health care, making our schools and cities safer, and middle class tax cuts.
Barnes has been falsely maligned by his opponent who is supported by ultra wealthy patrons. Is it any wonder that our senator voted for tax cuts for the rich and tax breaks for private planes?
On Social Security, Johnson would raise the retirement age to 70 and make funding a discretionary budget item.
Remember, too, that Sen Johnson has the endorsement of DJT, the sore loser who keeps repeating the Big Lie. The senator made excuses for the Jan. 6 rioters claiming it was not an armed insurrection because no guns were confiscated, but added; protesters “did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons.”
Every election is important but this one is especially so.
Are Americans really going to walk away from representative democracy because dealing with the cost of gasoline and groceries is stressful?
To blame President Biden and his party for not "fixing" inflation shows a complete lack of understanding of his and their legal powers.
To a very great extent democracy itself is on the ballot. Vote like it matters.