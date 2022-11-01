This letter is in reference to the upcoming election between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes. In my opinion, Mr. Barnes does not have the qualifications for this position.
Crime in America is running rampant. Our borders are wide open with immigrants by the thousands pouring in, including criminals who are carrying the drug Fentanyl, that is killing our youth.
We have shootings, killings, robberies in our streets/businesses, and children being shot riding in their parents' cars by stray bullets from gang shootouts.Criminals arrested by our police are back on the streets before the police are.
When Mr. Barnes was asked to comment on this, his response was to defund the police, stop cash bail, and release half of the criminals in our prisons. He later backtracked on this, saying he was misunderstood.
In my opinion, Mr. Barnes was not misunderstood. It is what he will do if elected. It is another example of his lack of experience/qualification for the position. This election should be about keeping American families safe, not party politics.
I used my own experience (and local information) to help make my decisions on who to vote for, not political ads from all over the country.
I was a factory worker and union representative for eight years, I am a military veteran, was a state trooper for 20 years and was appointed by the governor as the Rock County Sheriff and served for 13 years. I am voting for Ron Johnson for U.S. Senator and Curt Fell for Rock County Sheriff.