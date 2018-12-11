Wisconsin’s consumers enjoy a healthy diversity when it comes to choosing a financial institution whether it’s a bank or a credit union. Helping a family achieve their dream home, guiding someone facing a financial hardship or supporting neighborhood kids and their homemade lemonade stands: Both banks and credit unions have the same stories to tell. There’s simply no difference as both prioritize people.
Credit unions offer the same variety of services as their bank counterparts, to a virtually identical customer base. Both must be profitable to pay for their employees, technology and facilities. If credit unions and banks didn’t operate with a for-profit mindset and instead continually lost money, regulators would close their doors. Wisconsin’s credit union industry enjoyed double-digit percentage growth in net income over the last eight quarters. Consumers should want profitable financial institutions of all types so they continue to benefit from a choice in providers.
Currently, six of the top 10 Wisconsin institutions are credit unions with billions in assets, while nearly half of the credit unions are $50 million or less in size. We all want mission focused credit unions to continue to exist. However, is it fair for the largest 12 Wisconsin credit unions (each over $1 billion in assets) to continue to pay zero income taxes while a family of four pays taxes to support government programs? Prudent management exists at these credit unions, and they will find ways, like banks, to benefit their members and support their communities while still paying taxes.
ROSE OSWALD POELS
President and CEO of Wisconsin Bankers Association
