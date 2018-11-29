I read the interesting and amusing letter (Wednesday, Page 6A) from the two bankers complaining about Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
Sympathy for them? Nope.
Does anyone here remember the Great Recession? It was a banking crisis not a credit union crisis. Apparently, banks got too big to fail, and we all paid the price. I compare my credit union to Bailey Building and Loan in the movie "It's a Wonderful Life." It took deposits from customers, paid a nice dividend and loaned money so people could buy a nice house with a low-interest mortgage.
Today's banks aren't as cruel as Mr. Potter's bank, but they are hard to trust. Some of the big ones in 2008 were caught recommending stocks to some of their customers and then betting the other way when they knew the stock price would go down. Now we have Wells Fargo opening millions of account for existing customers without their knowledge--just to make sales quotas. So I don't feel sorry for them.
And, by the way, is a letter from two bank managers from two separate banks a little bit like collusion or anti-trust? Merry Christmas, Mr. Potters.
BRENT MIKKELSEN
Janesville
