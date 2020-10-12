On Sept. 17, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court consisting of four Democrats, two Republicans and one independent rewrote Pennsylvania voting law to allow ballots to be counted up to three days late without any postmark.
The Pennsylvania Constitution states very clearly that all votes must be counted by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The decision was reached with the four Democrats voting for and the two Republicans and the one independent voting in dissent. Now, judges do not write law. Their job is to interpret the law. By the way, the rewrite was done because of a petition from the Democratic Party.
Then in the Sept. 22 edition of The Gazette, federal Judge Conley ruled that Wisconsin ballots can be counted up to six days after the election if they are postmarked by Election Day. Again, this is against Wisconsin's constitutional law. Again, another Democratic judge.
Judges either rewriting or making new rules is a very, very dangerous precedent if left to stand.
My wife and I have received our absentee ballots some week to 10 days ago, and if we—as well as any one else—can't get these ballots back to voting headquarters by Nov. 3, then their ballots don't deserve to be counted.
Maybe, just maybe, President Trump is on to something with his claim of voting fraud claims.
RON KAISER
Janesville