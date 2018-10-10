About 18 months ago, I wrote Sen. Tammy Baldwin to question her reasons for voting against Judge Neil Gorsuch. Her response was perplexing. She stated that she voted against the rule change to eliminate the minority's right to filibuster. I never asked her that question, and she had the exact opposite reaction on Nov. 21, 2013, when then-Sen. Harry Reid used the same tactic. Her response included a statement that some of Gorsuch's rulings went against workers and favored corporate interests. She also stated her belief that a Supreme Court justice needs to serve as a check on the executive branch.

The woman holds a law degree from UW-Madison and does not believe that a judge's only job is applying the law as written. In Tammy's world, the more sympathetic should always triumph and the executive branch is always in the wrong (unless, of course, it is her party in power). She seems to think that legislating from the bench is sometimes acceptable.

I write this now as the senator tries to justify her no vote against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a man to whom she would not grant an interview. She seems to only echo talking points supplied to her by the Democratic National Committee. It also appears that her view on the presumption of innocence until proven guilty should be applied on a case-by-case basis.

The citizens of Wisconsin deserve better. We deserve someone like Leah Vukmir who has guiding principles and the courage to stick to those principles.

JEFF GAHART

Elkhorn

