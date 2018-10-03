For four years, Sen. Tammy Baldwin sat around doing nothing during her Senate term, and now in the last two years, she’s trying to tell us what a great asset she is for the state of Wisconsin. An obstructionist is an asset?
She voted against the tax cuts, which, as all can see, has been a blessing to our economy. You are all able to buy more. She favors open borders, with free education, health care and college for all illegal aliens, while you have to pay for those services. She’s in favor of Planned Parenthood, where a woman has the right to take care of her own body, but never mind the baby's body.
Worst of all, you and I are paying Tammy Baldwin, our Senate representative, to interview Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but she said she didn’t have time. Yet, she had time to attend fundraisers in San Francisco and the Hamptons, and then she complained that Leah Vukmir takes outside money. I know Leah Vukmir would have interviewed Kavanaugh, even if she chose to vote "no." Tammy just votes "no."
I'm tired of paying her salary for not doing her job. She works for me. I don't work for her. Finally, she supports the violence and hatred that has stemmed from the Democratic Party since President Trump won the election. Have you heard Tammy tell anyone to stop it? Same goes for Tony Evers and Randy Bryce. This is the Badger State. Go red. Vote red. Tammy must go.
JOE SESEK
Milton
