I am writing in response to a the column written by retired Rock County Judge R. Alan Bates (“Lawmakers should carefully consider bail reforms," Feb. 15, Page 6A).
In the article, he attempts to make the case that bail reforms are needed and that “most people do not understand the function of bail."
I have numerous concerns with his point of view, especially because he seems to ignore the reality that the system is increasingly failing innocent people in favor of an “equitable” crusade for those charged with serious crimes. I was hoping for arguments to strengthen the current bail system to protect the general public, but that didn’t appear to be his objective.
In Bates' words, “Sometimes, judges set high cash bails to keep dangerous people in custody; technically that is not legal” and that we need "a constitutional change allowing the courts to consider the likelihood that a defendant will commit a new crime ...”
If that were accurate and common-sense discretion is not allowed, why is Darrell Brooks not out on $1,000 bail again? To top it off, he describes Brooks as someone who was “released from jail after posting $1,000 bond on a pending battery case in Milwaukee.” Describing that previous case as a mere “battery” charge is misleading, at best, but it does shine some light on our current situation. There is no question the current system is not working. I just don’t agree that the solution is more leniency.