Columnist Marc Thiessen should change his first name to “Off the Mark.” On Wednesday (Page 7A), he again misses “the mark” with his attack on Democrats and big government.
In citing the Affordable Care Act withstanding three Supreme Court challenges, Thiessen concludes that “Democrats seek to expand government while Republicans seek to limit its size and scope.”
In citing the ACA, Thiessen uses the wrong example. Further, he ignores that big government programs (Social Security, Medicare, SNAP, the school lunch program, etc.) are extremely popular with Americans. As is the ACA.
In passing the ACA (and other big government programs), the Democrats did the unglamorous hard work of building alliances, having negotiations and producing legislation that is aimed at providing a better country for citizens.
What legislation did the GOP offer in their challenge to the ACA? Nothing. Zip. They gave lip service to having a replacement, but they offered nothing. After scores of congressional attempts to repeal the ACA and having a GOP president and Congress, they still failed. Why? because the Democrats did the hard work required of legislation, and the lazy GOP didn’t.
Regarding the "small government" GOP, under Trump (who campaigned on eliminating the national debt in eight years), the GOP added $8.3 trillion to the debt, taking the total national debt to $28 trillion.
Give me the Democrats' “big government” management of our country over the GOP’s “small ball” promises every day of the week.
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth