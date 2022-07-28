I am authoring this letter to support Curt Fell in his bid to become the next Sheriff of Rock County. I know all three candidates professionally. Curt is the most accomplished and prepared candidate to continue and build upon the great reputation of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, now and for the future.

Curt has been employed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for over 28 years. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him on patrol, SWAT, and in an administrative role. I have personally worked with Curt on complicated issues while under extreme pressure.

