I am authoring this letter to support Curt Fell in his bid to become the next Sheriff of Rock County. I know all three candidates professionally. Curt is the most accomplished and prepared candidate to continue and build upon the great reputation of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, now and for the future.
Curt has been employed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for over 28 years. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him on patrol, SWAT, and in an administrative role. I have personally worked with Curt on complicated issues while under extreme pressure.
I have always seen him take a calm and collected approach to his decision making. Curt seeks out all relevant information and utilizes his staff and peers around him to make decisive and logical decisions. Curt promotes teamwork and encourages involvement from those around him. Curt regularly makes himself available when needed. He is a great communicator and knows how to get things done right.
When I accompany Curt to professional events, it’s clear to me he is very well received and highly respected throughout the public safety community. Please join me and my family in voting for leadership, experience, community, and teamwork. We are honored to endorse Curt Fell for Rock County Sheriff!