Tyler August, why do you not support the rights of the disabled? The state Assembly representative’s unwillingness to speak out against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ crusade against the disabled shows that neither men have any regard for many Wisconsinites and the law. Vos’ denial of simple accommodations for Rep. Jimmy Anderson, who is wheelchair bound, is criminal. It’s a violation of Anderson’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, plain and simple. What is even more vile is the silence of Assembly Republicans like Tyler August. We need lawmakers who not only respect the law, but also ALL the people of Wisconsin, not just the abled ones.
CATHY MYERS
Janesville