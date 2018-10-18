I have known Tyler August his entire life. He is a seventh generation resident of southern Walworth County and serves us well as the 32nd Assembly District representative. I know him to be a man of integrity who always tries to do what’s best for our community. As a former school board president, I appreciate his efforts to fund our schools on a per-pupil basis to bring more equitable state funding to schools in our area. As a farmer, I am happy to see Tyler endorsed by the political branch of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Volunteers for Agriculture. As a mother and grandmother, I know Tyler is working hard to provide a bright economic future for generations to come with his support of economic development projects in our region. As a senior, I am so thankful that Tyler voted for the protection of pre-existing conditions and that he has voted to hold the line on our property tax bills. Tyler’s strong opposition to tax increases has made it easier to plan for our future and how we will all be able to pay our bills.

Tyler is a good man who cares about the community and all of his neighbors in it. Please join me in voting for Tyler August for the Assembly on Nov. 6. He has earned our support.

BECKY MERWIN

Lake Geneva

