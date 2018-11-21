I'm writing in response to the brazen attempt by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to subvert the will of the people.

Tony Evers won the governor's race fair and square. But Vos and Fitzgerald don't want to accept the verdict of the people.

Instead, they want to strip the governor of some of his powers, even though they've been quite content with those powers when Scott Walker was exercising them.

This is a sneak attack on our democracy and a slap in the face to the voters. (Here in Rock County, Evers won by 12,776 votes.)

The people of Wisconsin chose Evers to lead Wisconsin. It's disgraceful that Vos and Fitzgerald are trying to undermine him even before he's sworn in.

JAMES FOSS

Janesville

