Are we as voters easily led astray? A woman motivated by negative political intent claims Randy Bryce, who is running for Congress, was a deadbeat father. The former wife of Mr. Bryce says the claim is false as Randy Bryce paid all child support, though there was apparently a period of time he fell behind due to sickness.
The Republicans told us that the tax cuts would benefit all and not lead to an increase in the federal deficit. Now we are told by the Republican Senate leader that the reason the deficit has increased is due to the cost of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Do not be led astray by those who deal in falsehood. Those who hide behind false statements and offer misleading information do not have your best interest as their concern.
ALAN J. KROMHOLZ
Whitewater
