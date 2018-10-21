Are we as voters easily led astray? A woman motivated by negative political intent claims Randy Bryce, who is running for Congress, was a deadbeat father. The former wife of Mr. Bryce says the claim is false as Randy Bryce paid all child support, though there was apparently a period of time he fell behind due to sickness.

The Republicans told us that the tax cuts would benefit all and not lead to an increase in the federal deficit. Now we are told by the Republican Senate leader that the reason the deficit has increased is due to the cost of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. Do not be led astray by those who deal in falsehood. Those who hide behind false statements and offer misleading information do not have your best interest as their concern.

ALAN J. KROMHOLZ

Whitewater

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse