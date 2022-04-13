Your views: Ask yourself where you put your trust Apr 13, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What is your picture of life?As I was watching "Night Gallery," there was an episode that was painted into the picture by the painter. The person was not very nice.Who do you see in yourself? What picture do you paint of yourself, and where is your trust? Is it in man or God? Which is the ultimate fixer and which is a picture of defiance toward God?ERWIN KANTERJanesville SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Brodhead man sentenced to 10 years in prison for repeated sexual assaults of minor Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville Sports Hall of Fame: Tom Bier officiated local sports events for 48 years Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form