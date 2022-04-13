What is your picture of life?

As I was watching "Night Gallery," there was an episode that was painted into the picture by the painter. The person was not very nice.

Who do you see in yourself? What picture do you paint of yourself, and where is your trust? Is it in man or God? Which is the ultimate fixer and which is a picture of defiance toward God?

ERWIN KANTER

Janesville

