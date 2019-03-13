A Feb. 28 Gazette editorial advocated arming Rock County Courthouse guards. Reading further, I was dismayed to come across a sentence stating, “...we also favor arming teachers at our schools.” And at that point, I could only shudder!

One things leads to another, and firearms are a very sensitive and controversial issue. Guns breed guns, while the NRA likes to proclaim that any moderate attempt to regulate possession will lead straight to helpless submission and anarchy. There may be some sense in having armed people in the courthouse. But armed teachers in schools? Never!

More guns carried, with less and less control over who carries them, means more innocents killed and wounded. Of course, teachers who carry would be trained. But how confident would the parents be? Teachers go years to college to be trained to teach; how much more time would it take to give them the gun-handling ability of an officer of law? Shooting guns in schools cannot be an elective!

Nothing is ever perfect. But putting guns in the hands of teachers is a waste of their primary purpose and extensive training. Let the police, who are trained to handle guns and people, be stationed within the schools and let Miss Frizzle get on with education.

JOANNE O. ANDERSON

Janesville

