I had the honor and opportunity again this year to display my art work at the UW-W Rock County Foundation's "Art in the Atrium" at the Rock County campus.

This foundation awards scholarships to deserving students starting college and much more.

It was great to meet up with so many talented artists from Janesville and Rock County.

I was shocked to hear answers from a question I asked so many last night that attended this great event of helping the present and future students.

Why did the ARISEnow group go outside of Janesville and the state for an artist to paint a mural for the downtown redevelopment ARISE project when there is so many talented artists right here in Janesville?

My artist friends told me some of them made calls for more information because they wanted to be part of the downtown project and never received a return call.

I read a March 28 story in The Gazette about art finalists visiting the downtown. Did they come on their own or was it paid by ARISE?

What happened to the idea of supporting local art? Why were Janesville's artists kept out of the program? Many would like to hear the reasons why city of Janesville/ARISEnow allowed this to happen.

Who better than local artists to paint that special design and message about Janesville, Wisconsin?

RICHARD SNYDER

Janesville