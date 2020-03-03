Being a former earth science and weather teacher, I recently studied some local weather data related to flood events, specifically in the Rock River basin. Initially my concern was with the high groundwater levels in this part of the county. I know that most people dismiss what the weather folks say because of a few incorrect predictions over the course of a year.. However, given the advancements in satellite technology, forecasts of three to seven days have vastly improved.
My interest is in trends for weather and climate. Historic water levels are trending upward. Significant crests were seen at Afton in 10 of the last 10 years, at Newville in five of the last five years and in Lake Koshkonong three of the last three years. Some stations have only started reporting recently. What does this mean to us?
Given recent heavy precipitation (last fall) and accumulated snow pack in the Horicon Marsh region and high groundwater levels, are we due for another flood event like that in 2008? I remember packing food and providing bleach for hard-working volunteer sandbaggers. Do you remember seeing carp swimming up Main Street? The humor escaped those most affected by the costs. Do we have a plan or will we merely "muddle through"?
Ben Franklin once said "by failing to prepare you are preparing to fail." Are we prepared?
WES DAVIS
Janesville