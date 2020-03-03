Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.