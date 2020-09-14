I do not expect my president to be perfect.
But I do expect my president to recognize that he is not perfect. I expect my president to admit his mistakes and not blame them on other people. I expect my president to represent and work for me even if I did not vote for him. I expect my president to tell me the truth even if the truth is not good news. I expect my president to seek advice from experts and welcome opposing views from all sides of an issue before making a decision.
I expect my president to not assume those who are poor are lazy, those who seek equality hate our country, those who disagree with him are idiots, and those who join the military are suckers or losers.
I expect my president to know that his words matter and that he must serve as a positive role model for our children. I expect my president to work tirelessly to unite the people of the United States. I expect my president to lead by example and show respect for the office he holds. I expect my president to respect and cooperate with members of all the branches of our government no matter which political party they represent.
I expect my president to accept the results of the election.
SUSAN SWOBODA
Whitewater