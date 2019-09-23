I am an avid reader of The Gazette for many years. I have read some opinions on the intoxicated driving crisis over the last few weeks, of punishments and possible solutions. I am wondering if people can totally fathom or understand this situation, or are they so bias they cannot open their eyes?

For more than 100 years now, citizens (and mostly the elderly) have driven vehicles while being buzzed or intoxicated from opioids and other types of pain medications. They justify their own illegal activities by claiming them to be doctor ordered, while possibly even slandering others for intoxicated driving. They never realize the similarity of it all.

Addiction is a disease that needs to be treated properly to get the maximum results. Americans need to grow up and take responsibility for their own wrongdoing. We all think we have an answer. Let’s choose the proper one from now on and stop charging the taxpayer for incorrect methods of punishment.

JAMES HEIDER

Janesville