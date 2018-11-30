A recent writer is concerned about Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil’s actions regarding the formation of a building referendum for the Milton School District. I would like to share a few facts.
During a recent strategic planning meeting, it was discussed whether the architect, Plunkett Raysich Architects, was doing an acceptable job. After taking a vote of confidence, the board decided to stay the path and continue with PRA. The board then came to a consensus of a $59.9 million referendum and requested that various options be presented for consideration to find the best solution within this budget.
PRA returned four options--two of which EXCEEDED the $59.9 million figure. Soon after this, Mr. Kvapil requested various data regarding and comparing the options. This data was requested 14 days before the meeting where it was anticipated the board would choose an option. Eleven days later and three days before the meeting, Mr. Kvapil still had not been presented the data he requested. At this point, he stated he did not have the data, and if he were to receive it, he was concerned whether he would have sufficient time to adequately digest it before moving forward on such an important vote.
From my seat, the questions and disgust should not be pointed towards Mr. Kvapil but rather at PRA and the administration. The Gazette has written about the school board and administration and has used the word “dysfunctional.” Perhaps next time it should also include PRA in its commentary.
CHUCK JACKSON
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse