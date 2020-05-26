I graduated from the same class as did Stan Milam and his friend Vince Agius who died in service to his country while stationed in Vietnam. Vince is the only Vietnam casualty buried in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville. He had shared with Stan that he had finally found the structure he needed, and he was appreciated for what he was doing being a United States Marine.
In a Memorial Day tribute, Stan sought to determine why his friend was buried there. In the process of doing so, he unearthed for those of us who read his last column Sunday the giving nature of a fellow soldier who died at age 90 while living at the Grand Army Veterans home in King, Wisconsin, in 1973.
I am grateful to Stan for having paid tribute to his high school buddy in this way and, perhaps more importantly, that doing so helped me to understand a bit more about Vince and his pride in life of serving as a Marine in service to his country. God bless America, land that we as Americans love—not just on Memorial Day or Veterans Day— but everyday as we honor our servicemen and women.
CHERYL BLUHM KAUFENBERG
Darien