The Milton Courier reported Oct. 31 that Milton area school taxes are going up 25.6%.

For all the people that voted for the school building program last April and on behalf of the farmers that might have to quit farming or rent their land out because they cannot afford to pay the higher school taxes, I would like to thank you. On behalf of the retired people living on a fixed income wondering how they are going to pay their heat, lights and higher school taxes, I would like to thank you. On behalf of the low income families that are working two and three jobs just to put food on the table for their families, I would like to thank you.

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

This 25.6% increases is just the tip of the iceberg. Watch for the other shoe to drop when the school building project is done. More teachers will have to be hired, more office people will have to be hired and more custodians will have to be hired. How much more will it cost to heat, cool and light the extra space, let alone the upkeep? This is the kind of stuff the Milton School Board and school managers don’t want to tell us.

JOHN R. BERGMAN

Milton